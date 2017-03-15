1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Mar 15th, 2017

Custom: ‘Hameed Ali Must Go’ Protests Rock Onitsha

ali
LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Anti-Hameed Ali protests are on-going in major streets of Onitsha, in Anambra State.
The protesters are alleging disrespect of the National Assembly by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali and are demanding that he be sacked with immediate effect.
The protest is coming few hours after senators again blew hot over Ali’s refusal to honour their invitation with claim that he was bereaved.
The protest is coordinated by civil society organisations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP