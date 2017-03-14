Used Vehicles: Senate Rejects Custom Boss Appeal For New Meeting Date

Share This





















According to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, the NCS boss indicated in a letter to the Senate that the day of their meeting coincides with the routine management meeting of the agency.The Senators who already have grudges against Col. Ali on getting to know that his letter was signed by an Assistant Comptroller General got more infuriated and declared that his action was an affront to the Senate.Consequently, the Senators resolved that the retired Colonel must appear Wednesday in uniform.It would be recalled that Senators berated the conducts of the Nigeria Customs operatives last week, declaring that the manner of operation was not civilized, lack human face and insisted his refusal to always wear customs uniform is unacceptable.