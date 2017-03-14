1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Mar 14th, 2017

Delta Female Lawmaker , Omawunmi Udoh Who Died In London Set For Burial

Mrs. Omawumi Beatrice Udoh, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly

LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs. Omawumi Beatrice Udoh, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, who died last December at a London hospital after a protracted illness is set burial. She was aged 56. She will be laid to rest in her on Friday, March 24th, in Warri.
Omawumi Udoh a 4th term member, was a dedicated PDP member and was first elected into the Delta State House of Assembly in 2003 and was re-elected in subsequently.

