Delta Female Lawmaker , Omawunmi Udoh Who Died In London Set For Burial
LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs. Omawumi Beatrice Udoh, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, who died last December at a London hospital after a protracted illness is set burial. She was aged 56. She will be laid to rest in her on Friday, March 24th, in Warri.
Omawumi Udoh a 4th term member, was a dedicated PDP member and was first elected into the Delta State House of Assembly in 2003 and was re-elected in subsequently.