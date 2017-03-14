Sheriff Moves To Take Over Delta PDP Headquarters’ Secretariat In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS MARCY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There are indications that the embattled National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff has notified the Inspector General of Police as well as Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) of plans to take over the party secretarial in Asaba, Delta State capital.

There are reports that already a notice of an order for the take over of the Party Secretariat has

been served on the State Commissioner of Police and the State Director, Department of Security Service (DSS) in Asaba.

Confirming this development, the State PDP Chairman loyal to Senator Sheriff, Chief Austin Ogbaburon told news men that his executive had served the Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS in the state, a letter from the National Secretariat of PDP, notifying them of the party’s decision to take over the secretariat.

“The IG will inform his men in the state and the Commissioner will carry out the directive”.

“There will be no resistance and that is the reason we are following due legal process to take over the Secretariat”.

“The PDP has only one chairman and that is Sheriff. Every other person will quit and we are all working together as one party”, Ogbaburon, a former federal

legislator said.

Chief Ogbaburon, who confirmed the development to journalists on phone hinted that they would take the secretariat over before the end of the week.

“We are taking it over but we have not formally moved into the secretariat, that will be effect before the week is over”, noting the process was been legally followed.

Asked if his group maintains a cordial relationship with the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is a staunch frontliner in the Makarfi group, Chief Ogbaburon said: “The governor of this state is a PDP man and our governor”, adding that the word faction was eliminated immediately the Appeal Court gave its verdict.

Also speaking on phone, the State Secretary, Hon. Francis Onwudinjo, aligned with his State chairman, Chief Ogbaburon and quipped: “All what you heard is true”.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, when contacted on phone, said he has not been briefed by the Commissioner of Police of such a directive from the Inspector General of Police and cannot comment on the matter.

But the state PDP chairman loyal to the Markafi group, Barr Kingsley Esiso retorted: “I am not aware. My people are in the office right now, I am not aware”.