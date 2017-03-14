1 2 3 4 5
APC Chieftain, O’tega Emerhor Reacts To Ibori’s Endorsement Of Okowa

LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has reacted to the recent endorsement by Chief James Onanefe Ibori of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office come 2019.
Emerhor, who was the party’s candidate at the 2015 polls, said the move did not come to him as a surprise. He noted that Ibori, being the alter ego and defacto principal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, could not have done something to the contrary.
He said the exercise had diffused speculations that the recently returned former governor had sympathy for APC.
His words: “We in APC Delta State have anticipated this endorsement long ago and are quite prepared to meet him, Okowa and the PDP at the 2019 elections to finally determine which party now owns the state’s political landscape.”

