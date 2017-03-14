Why Ibori Endorses Okowa For Second Term

Share This





















Though Chief ibori has succeeded so far in restraining from making far-reaching political statements, insisting that he was still sleeping and resting, it is understandable that some of these groups may not easily be dissuaded and so on Saturday 11, March 2017, Chief James Onanefe Ibori appealed to the PDP members in Delta central to wait till 2023 for their turn, adding that at the appropriate time he will make some statements but for now he needed to rest, as the days of reckoning in politics will come.Chief ibori who made these comments, while speaking at an event organized by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central Senatorial District to welcome him home at the Western Delta University, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, just as he sued for more unity among the Urhobo political class.He stated further that there was no need to fear, “I am still resting and watching the moment. You shouldn’t worry, nor panic, there is no trouble. After my rest, we will see. Though people have said a lot of things, there is no need to fear, the day of reckoning in politics is coming.”He then made strong case on behalf of the current Governor, saying, “However I want to urge all of you to support term, Delta North need our (Urhobos) support, so that we can also get their support in 2023 after Okowa’s second term Okowa for second”.Others who spoke at the event included Senator Ighoyota Amori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, The State Party PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, Chairman of Delta Central PDP, Chief A. P Fovie, Chief Tom Amioku, Hon. Evelyn Oboro, Member House of Representatives, Uvwie/Sapele constituency, Hon. Lovette Idisi, Member, House of Representatives, Ethiope Federal constituency; they all eulogized Ibori, extolling him as a leader worthy of emulationThe highlight of the event was the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chieftain in Delta State, Emma Bazim Chinye, who defected, with his teaming supporters, to PDP.Barely twenty-four hours later, Chief Ibori had to confirm same stance when he endorsed the current governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office and called on Deltans to support him to enable him complete his transformation agenda for the state, urging other aspirants to wait till 2023.This time Chief Ibori spoke on Sunday 12th March at a reception hosted by Hon. Mike Diden, the member representing Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly and friends under the platform of Delta Political Vanguard in Oghara. Delta State. He said that although he was still sleeping and resting. “I have a right to ask my people to support his administration until 2023 to be able to complete his agenda for Delta State”Speaking in Pidgin English, Chief Ibori said, “it is true that I am still sleeping and resting and it is not time for me to start politics. I am very grateful for the way you left what you are doing at home to come and welcome me. After I have rested, I will start to make comments and you people will hear what I have to say.As a father, when a child shows you his report card that he passed his examination, you will clap for him. As a leader, when you see what is good, you applaud it.Governor Okowa is laying a foundation for the development of Delta State and four years will not be enough and he will need another four years to continue to do this. I support his agenda and I will back up w hatever I say. When he finished, we shall continue from there”.He urged all Deltans to be united and stay together. saying that they should maintain the peace in their respective domains particularly in the riverine areas as Okowa need a peaceful atmosphere to perform.“You gave him the mandate, you should support him to actualize this mandate. We should continue to reposition our state as a strategic state in Nigeria. Be loyal to your Governor and be loyal to your state”, he said.Earlier, the leader of the Delta Political Vanguard, Mr Mike Diden told newsmen that the event was organized to welcome home the former governor, adding that wherever he wants them to go, they will go.It is obvious that the desired rest and sleeping as being pleaded for by the former Governor will be hard to achieve, so long as he is still within their immediate reach, therefore, like it or not, the political relevance of that Oghara residence to the government and people of Delta State will continue to manifest in activities comparable only to a bee-hive.Daily Independent