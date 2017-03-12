Defection: Labour Party Threatens Omo-Agege With Court Action

Share This





















Ezeagwu, said that Senator Omo Agege who have been carrying out anti-party activities all this while would surely have a date with the party in court saying that the lawmaker only created the crisis situation which was never in Labour Party with intent to use it as an excuse to decamp.He said that the alleged ouster of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, reportedly by some sponsored disgruntled elements in the party paid by the Senator is unconstitutional and will never scale through in the court of law.“We would have suspended Omo Agege from the party long ago for anti party activities but we did not want to give him the leeway to defect so we allowed him to continue his romance with APC.“Since Great Ogboru left, he has been attending APC meetings, even calling APC meetings in Delta state but we deliberately decide to watch him until he formally come out to say he has decamped and now that he has announced it he will be hearing from us soon”.He described as “kangaroo” the purported removal of the National Chairman of the party by the alleged sponsored elements hired by the Senator, stressing that the reported removal of the National Chairman of the party cannot be hinged as excuse to defect.He said that Labour party would challenge Omo Agege in the law court for taking the mandate given to the party by the people of Delta Central Senatorial District to opposition APC in the state.“He has carried the mandate gave to him by Deltans through Labour Party to APC when there is no crisis whatsoever in Labour Party. Let us look at it clearly even if as he claims, you remove the National Chairman, is that a faction? That’s not a faction. The law says it is only when the party has faction that you can defect so eventually we would challenge that in the court of law.“He has been doing anti-party but we did not suspend him as he wanted. We refused to suspend him because we didn’t want to give him a leeway to say because we suspended him that’s why he defected.He said that Omo Agege goofed in his calculations by hinging his defection on excuse that there is crisis of leadership in LP which according to him has earned him a bad case in court.“What he could have done to earn him a good excuse he didn’t do so he has a very bad case. We will challenge him, vehemently with constitutional provisions. He is of no use to us but we shall frustrate him”.“He just mess himself up because he was not intelligent enough to know what to do. The National Chairman was not properly removed as he claimed and so he remains Labour Party national chairman. There is no faction in the party so where did he get his claims of leadership crisis from. Even if he create factions now that is afterthought, and he decamping cannot be based on faction any longer.“If you want to remove the Chairman it must on a National Executive Council, NEC meeting and not that kind of kangaroo thing he did, paying some small boys money and saying he has remove the National Chairman and that there’s leadership crisis in Labour Party. Is he wise at all?.“He even went and use one Andrew Ukpebitere who had been suspended from the party since 4th of May, 2016, to announce the purported removal. A man that has been suspended from the party since last year will now call a meeting and announce the removal of the National Chairman, have you heard anything like that before that a youth leader in a party will be the one calling meeting to remove a party’s national chairman?He, however said that Omo Agege who is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport is just wasting his time trying to perfect the sham he sponsored as removal of the National Chairman of the party or trying to create factions in the party saying “it is an afterthought, because he is already in APC”.Meanwhile, Omo-Agege, had in an earlier statement by his senior legislative aide, Prince Efe Duke, denied that he instigated the crisis rocking the LP.“Let it be very clear that Senator Omo-Agege did not instigate the division in LP. It is Alhaji Salam’s very questionable and poor leadership methods that threw LP into this factional crisis, he said.BigPen