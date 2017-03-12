Ibori: Thousands Of APC Members Defect To PDP In Delta State (PHOTOS)

Share This





















The defection may not be unconnected with the arrival of Chief James Ibori, former governor of the state, who is going round strengthening the party and reconciling members especially in the Urhobo axis of the state.In Delta state, it is believed that Ibori is the political godfather of the state and whichever party he joins, the greater number of the people of Delta will move along with him.Delta state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso, receiving Baxim Chinye in Aniocha area of the stateA week after Ibori’s arrival, a staunch propagandist of the APC in the state who dealt with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the days of the campaign and court cases, Fred Latimore, defected to the PDP, giving flimsy excuses for his defection.Spokesman of the defectors in Ughelli North, David Ughelliyovwe, told the crowd that they were poised to move to the PDP because they had seen light in the PDP, giving credit to the house of assembly member in the area, Eric Oharisi.He described the PDP and Oharisi as a good commodity, a development which led to the members of the APC in the local government joining the PDP massively and pledging to remain faithful to the party and working with the state government.Oharisi who received the defectors, admonished them to be consistent in their belief in the PDP that they will always be carried along in the government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and they would forever be grateful to God for their wise decision.He also told them to talk to more of their colleagues to join themAlso, in Aniocha North are of the state, a staunch member of the APC with his followers, Emmanuel Baxim Chinye, defected to the PDP and were received by the state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso.The reception was witnessed by large crowd of PDP leaders and followers in the state. It was also followed with wide jubilation in the affected areas.