Again, US Deports Dozens of Somalis

Mohamud said the Somali Embassy in Washington issued the deportees travel documents that facilitated their return to Somalia.Acting Somali Minister of Internal Security Abdirizak Omar Mohamed told state media that the government was informed about the deportees before their arrival in Mogadishu.“There is no agreement between the Somali government and the United States about deportations, but these deportees were Somalis who had problems in detention who requested to be returned to Somalia,” he said.This is the second time the U.S. has conducted a major deportation of Somali immigrants since Donald Trump became U.S. president on January 20. The first group of 90 Somalis was sent home by plane in late January.Somalia’s ambassador to the United States, Ahmed Isse Awad, told VOA’s Somali service at the time that the immigrants had sent letters to the Somali Embassy in Washington requesting the deportation. All had been in detention centers or prisons.Somalia is one of six countries affected by revised travel orders issued by Trump.Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on Trump to lift the restrictions on Somalis coming to the U.S.VOA