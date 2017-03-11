How -Step Father ‘Erroneously’ Cut Off Genital Of 9-Month-Old Baby During Circumcision

Share This























By Aherhoke Okioma

LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of a coastal community of Bayelsa state have expressed surprise as 64-year-old step-grandfather, Mr. Ziworitin Keme, ‘erroneously’ chop – off half the genitals of an eight-month-old during circumcision

Urhobotodaycom gathered that the victim, a step-grandson to Keme is receiving medical care at the Federal Medical Centre, in Yenagoa.

The incident occurred at Ondewari , a rural settlement in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state, where Keme was circumcising the baby boy, but inadvertently chopped-off half the boy’s genitals.

Community sources expressed surprise at the development given the reputation and track record of the 64-year-old man, who had been circumcising infants in the community for many years without any incident.

Mr. Morris Alagoa, a human rights activist, while reacting to the incident said he was moved by the excruciating pains being undergone by the infant.

“My first concern is on the baby going through the hearth chilling pains, the man who performed the circumcision is a renowned traditional circumcision expert in the community and even beyond.

“He has successfully carried out the service at no cost to parents for many years, including two elder brothers of the victim and this must have been a mistake, more than 1,000 circumcisions have been without any complication.

“So calls for his arrest is misplaced, a lot of our community residents have no access to medical facilities and they believe and resort to traditional medicines, traditional birth attendants inclusive.

“It is imperative for the state and local governments to join forces and make orthodox medical service available to rural dwellers in the coastlines and riversides, only then will the people have a choice,” Alagoa said.

The father of the victim, Mr. Joseph Michael, said that the incident had thrown him into financial distress as he cannot afford the cost of medical services adding that his wife had taken the child to a health centre following the mishap.

“After cutting off my boy’s penis, the man who is married to my son’s grandmother told my wife to leave the child with him for at least three weeks so that he could treat him very well.

He explained that they were referred to the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa for specialised medical care.