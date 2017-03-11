Dickson, Ibori In ‘Closed-Door’ Meeting Over Peace, Security In N’Delta

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaA Government House statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso Markson said the meeting centred mostly on peace and security in the Niger Delta, as well as possible roles the former Delta State Governor, who still commands a lot of respect among his people, could play, especially in the area of rallying major stakeholders towards tackling some of the peace, security, unity and development challenges in the region.The statement further disclosed that, the two leaders equally discussed likely windows of opportunities for criminally minded youths in the region to be more meaningfully engaged as well as protect some of the critical national assets of the country within the region.The Bayelsa State Governor, who had earlier spoken with his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed satisfaction with the disposition and resolve of the former Governor to support current measures at tackling the age long security and developmental challenges in the region.Hon. Dickson was accompanied on the visit by Secretary to the State Government, Chief David Serena Dokubo-Spiff, some members of the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, Special Advisers, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders.