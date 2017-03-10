Bayelsa Women Journalists Say ‘No’ To Gender Discrimination, Girl Child Violation

Share This























By Aherhoke Okioma,Yenagoa

LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate international women’s day , the Nigerian Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ, has called on Bayelsans to take a bold step of saying know to gender discrimination and violation of our girl child.

The chairperson of NAWOJ Bayelsa Chapter Mrs. Mariah Olodi Osuma yesterday gave the charge shortly after a sensitization road work from NUJ Press centre to Peace pack, Yenagoa.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Be bold for change,’ Mrs Olodi said, the message to women all over the world , especially Bayelsa is be courageous, bold and outspoken, noting that NAWOJ is against anything that has to do with gender discrimination and parity.

“Your duty, your responsibility is to speak out. If you don’t speak out nobody will speak for you. If you don’t rise up for change especially the girl child, the society will not be better. At the end we keep on having miscreants in the society, it is time to rise up and hold the mantle of leadership so that our children will have a better future.”

In the same vain, the Deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu Brown charged the women to brace up and stand for change.

She said, women shoul be protected by men to ensure they have a better home, a better life, a better society and a better nation.

“We should go back to our African values and things we strongly believe in, so that the society will be a better place. Women are special and potential mothers and should be cherished.

Lending her voice, the Vice president NAWOJ South South, Mrs Timipre Jombo said Bayelsa NAWOJ joins the rest of the world to mark womens day, as we have decided to engage in road work, and to create awareness.

“Great Nigerian women shoul rise up and be bold,” she averred