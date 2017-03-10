Buhari Asks For More Rest, Enjoins Osinbajo To Continue To Act

Share This





















President Buhari announced this at his first meeting with his Cabinet and Service Chiefs at the First Lady’s Conference Room at the Presidential Villa Abuja. According to the president who proceeded to his residence after the meeting, he needed more rest.He expressed his gratitude to Nigerians who called and also prayed for him while his medical vacation lasted in London, United Kingdom. He said that Osinbajo who has been acting in his place in the last 51 days he has been away would continue to act.The President said he felt much better, saying that “whatever the case I’m still grateful to Nigerians”. According to him, the cost of his treatment abroad was not lost on him even as he said he received the best of treatment.