President Buhari Arrives in Kaduna Airport This Morning

The president was expected back into the country at the end of the month but sent another letter to the National Assembly informing of his decision to extend his vacation citing medical reasons.His indefinite vacation fuelled speculation about the state of his health with rumours being spread that he was dead although this was refuted many times by his media aides, Garba Shehu and Femi Adeshina.There was also speculation that the president could remain in the UK for four months due to medical complication although the Senate president, Bukola Saraki led a three-man delegation of himself, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawani to meet Buhari in London.Saraki insisted after meeting the president that he was hale and hearty and said he was in his usual high spirit.Apart from the delegation led by Saraki, the president also received high-profile visitors at the Abuja House in London including All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.His wife, Aisha also paid him a visit to confirm to Nigerians that he was hale and hearty as well as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.The last visitor he received before his return to Nigeria was Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury who visited on Thursday, March 9.