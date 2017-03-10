Onuesoke Foundation, Friends Of Tony Grey Donate N.5m To Ailing Musician

Share This





















Speaking to newsmen during the donation of the fund to the ailing musician on Tuesday, Chairman of Onuesoke Foundation, Chief Sunny Onuesoke said the friends of TONY grey in conjunction with his Foundation have to come to the assistant of the musician who had touched the lives of many through his music by contributing the sum of N512,000 for his treatment so as to keep him alive“We have decided to contribute our widows might for the treatment of our dear friend who is critically sick and in need of surgery. We have to be our brother’s keeper, especially in this critical time in his life. We pray to God to heal him,” Onuesoke said after making the donation on behalf of the friends of Tony Grey in USA.The PDP Chieftain appealed to corporations,organizations delta state government, institutions, non-governmental organizations and well to do Nigerians to contribute generous towards saving the life of the ‘Come Back Love’ evergreen crooner.Onuesoke named chief donors as Akpobome Mike Egi,Co-ordinator of Friends of Tony in USA, Fiakpore Etaghene Assistant Co-ordinator of the group in USA, Joseph Okrakene in USA, Ike Akpojotor in USA and Sylvester Eghenure.USA.It is no longer news that veteran music maestro, Tony Grey, has been laying critically ill for months. At a time, it was even rumoured he was dead. But the ‘Come Back Love’ evergreen crooner, who presently resides at Cruz Land,Marine Quarters, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state is still battling the ailment and needs funds for necessary medical attention abroad after being diagnosed of prostate cancer and diabetes.