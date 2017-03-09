Buhari Expected Back on Friday, Expresses Appreciation to Nigerians

Share This





















The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.FEMI ADESINASpecial Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity)March 9, 2017