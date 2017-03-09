Aggrieved Delta Teachers Shut Down Schools Over Non-Payment of Salaries

Share This





















Investigation by our correspondent revealed that most of the state owned Primary and Secondary schools were securely locked while students and pupil who had no prior knowledge of the strike action were left stranded.Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe who union decalred the strike, decried the lackadaisical attitude of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in handling iisues relating to both Secondary and Primary school teachers in Delta state.According to him, “We are on indefinite strike commencing from today. Our Primary school teachers’ salaries from December, January and February have not been paid till date. We also have the issue of non implementation of promotion released for Primary and Secondary schools since October 2016.“Others include non implementation of JAC’s decision to pay Primary school teachers, non payment of minimum wage for several years as well as illegal deductions of teachers salaries on the excuse of infotech biometric data report, among others.”Reacting to the teachers action, Delta state Commissioner for Secondary and Basic Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie said the state government has made maximal efforts to address the issues, citing the current economic situation in the country as reason for some setbacks on the side of government.He however said the Ministry of Education, on behalf of the state government has scheduled a meeting with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) at the Head of Service office at 02: 00 PM today, Thursday, March 09, 2017 at the office of the Head of Service.