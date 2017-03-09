Archbishop of Canterbury Visits President Buhari in London

Share This





















dent himself confirmed the meeting in a post on his social media pages on Thursday afternoon just after the meeting.He wrote: “Very pleased to welcome my friend the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England. He is also the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion and the diocesan bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury.The visit comes just hours after the president called Nigeria to commiserate with former Ekiti state governor Niyi Adebayo on the death of his father.The last publicized visit President Buhari got was from his daughter Hadiza.Before then, some political chieftains from the ruling All Progressives Congress also visited him, so did the leadership of the National Assembly in the persons of Senate president Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.NAIJ.COM