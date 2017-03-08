Street Beggars Besiege Ambode’s Office, Protest Harassment by Govt Officials

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Street beggars under the aegis of Persons Living with Disabilities, PWLDs, across the 57 Local Government Areas of the state, numbering about a thousand, Tuesday, stormed office of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Alausa, Ikeja, to protest what they called unlawful arrest, detention and “inhuman treatment” of their members in the state.

The protesters, under the umbrella of Physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative, PCEI, mainly of Northerners, in a peaceful protest, presented four demands to the Governor for his immediate action.

Coordinator, PCEI, Mohammed Zanna, who led the placards carrying protesters, accused officials from the state’s Ministry of Youth and Social Development, MYSD, of what he called “arbitrary arrest, unlawful detention for months without trial in a terrible conditions leading to health problems and even death.