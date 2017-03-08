Delta Police Launch Manhunt For Rescue of Abducted DPO As Kidnappers Establish Contact With Family

Share This





















“The command has dispatched a crack team of detectives to track down the hoodlums and rescue the victim. “We are presently on the heels of the hoodlums and detectives have been mandated to rescue the DPO unhurt.“As a police force, we have always responded swiftly to issues of security and safety of all residents in the state. It is our duty call. Moreso, when our own flesh and blood is involved. We will do everything humanly possible to secure his freedom. All we need from the public is support and information,” Aniamaka said.The police image maker vowed that the command would ensure that the DPO was rescued unhurt, adding, “it is our task to make sure that the officer is freed and unharmed.”He gave an assurance that the command would not relent in its commitment and determination to track down the perpetrators of the criminal act and bring them to justice.The victim, Mr Valentine Mbalu, a Superintendent of Police, was abducted at gunpoint by armed hoodlums last Sunday on his way from Agbor to Asaba. Police sources told newsmen on Monday last week in Asaba that the kidnappers allegedly blocked the victim’s car, forced him out at gunpoint and whisked him away in their waiting car.Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt that the suspected kidnappers of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Asaba ‘C’ Division, SP Valentine Mbalu, have reportedly established contact with the family.The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the kidnappers called twice, Monday night. On whether they spoke with the kidnapped DPO, he declined comment.Meanwhile, an eyewitness, yesterday reported that the kidnappers are herdsmen. The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said he was heading to Asaba at about 3:15p.m., when he saw about five men on the other lane shooting at a Toyota Corolla heading towards Agbor. His words: “It was God that saved me. The one carrying two guns with one hung on his shoulder wanted to cross to my lane, but was stopped by a vehicle which almost killed him. So I was able to escape. “They were about five, dressed in Hausa attires. My brother, they are herdsmen. They were shooting sporadically at vehicles. Our security agents need to beef up security on the highway.”