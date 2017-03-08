Delta Lawmaker Raises Alarm Over Helicopter Dropping Supplies to Herdsmen in Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Lawmaker representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has raised the alarm over fears that an unidentified helicopter was always landing inside the Ovre-Abraka desert, an Uurhobo community of the state where thousands of herdsmen and their cattle reside.

Ivwurie, who launched his Operation Arrest, Meet and Engage Their Sponsor, campaign against herdsmen in his constituency last year, described the desert land across the River Ethiope known as Ovre-Abraka as a time-bomb waiting to explode owing to the activities of herdsmen in the area.

Making the disclosure during a security meeting with stakeholders of the area at Abraka, the lawmaker said information at his disposal indicates that the desert had become a safe haven for herdsmen numbering over 2, 000.

He said: “If you go there, there are more than 5,000 cattle with more than 2,000 herdsmen dwelling in the place. They carry all kind of weapons and many unwholesome activities are going on there.

“ I am aware of this and have taken the liberty to report the issue to the state government. In that place, a helicopter is always landing from time to time and we do not know what is going on there. The government needs to look into the issue critically because we fear that one of these days, the herdsmen may decide to cross the river and invade the community.”