Senate Kicks Against Customs Vehicles Duty 30 Days Ultimatum

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senate on Tuesday kicked against planned 30 days Ultimatum by Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to penalise Nigerians who fails to pay duties on their vehicles.

Federal lawmakers asked the Customs to halt the plan till when the Nigerian Customs appears before Senate Committee on Customs.

Last week, Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers, and to prosecute their owners.

Senate decision was sequel to point of order raise by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, who said expressed dissatisfaction with the new Customs policy.

Supporting the motion?, senator, Dino Melaye, said it was not possible to import vehicle without clearance from Nigerian Customs.