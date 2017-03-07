James Ibori Pledges To Resolve UPU Leadership Crisis
LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has pledged resolve the leadership crisis plaguing the national body of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and ensure that Urhobo nation is united.
Ibori who made the pledge while responding to the address of a group under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association who paid him a solidarity visit at his country home of Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State assured them that he would try his utmost best to ensure that Urhobo become united again and speak with one voice.
He recalled that when he was the Governor of Delta State a similar crisis rocked the leadership of UPU during the era of Dr. (Chief) Esiri leadership of UPU and that with the co-operation of those involved in the crisis, he was able to resolve the crisis.
He noted that the interest of generality of Urhobos is bigger than the interest of any individual Urhobo person.
Ibori charged the visiting Urhobo youth leaders to assist in the settlement of UPU crisis.
On politics, the renowned political juggernaut strongly advised that for the Urhobo Nation to be relevant in politics, Urhobos must align with other ethnic groups.
He expressed appreciation to the Urhobo youth leaders for the visit and for their solidarity during his period of travails, promising to meet the request of the youths according to his ability.
Earlier in an address read by the National Secretary of the group Udu born Comrade Vincent O. Oyibode expressed appreciation to God for the home coming of the former governor of Delta State.