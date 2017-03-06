Keyamo Is A Blackmailer, Attempt To Extort N500m From Me –Apostle Suleiman

Share This





















According to the fiery preacher, Keyamo, haven failed, turned around and accused him of procuring policemen to intimidate and detain his client unlawfully, having earlier promised to marry her.In a statement, Apostle Suleiman flatly denied that there was a so called amorous relationship between the said Miss Otobo and himself, not to mention marrying her.Suleiman also denied having a hand in the arrest and detention of one Miss Stephanie Otobo by the police last Friday, March 3, 2017.He regretted Keyamo’s allegation that there was an amorous relationship between him and the said Miss Otobo.He noted that the lady was caught up by her own machinations as she was arrested while trying to withdraw money paid into her account by the Church in a sting operation coordinated by the police.Unknown to Keyamo and Otobo, the police was alerted following several attempts by the lady to blackmail Apostle Suleiman.The police reportedly recorded her conversations making the frivolous demand.The highpoint of the drama was her attempt to withdraw money paid into her account at the instance of the police.“The lawyer should know that his client was arrested by the police with abundance of evidence confirming that she is indeed a serial blackmailer”, said Suleiman.According to the statement, “the lady in question is a self-confessed stripper in a nite club in Canada, who like thousands of people that seek help from Apostle Johnson Suleman, called to pretentiously convey her intentions to embrace Christ and also needed financial help to keep body and soul as she no longer had a means of livelihood after quitting as a stripper.”“Does Keyamo or his serial blackmailing client have pictures of the visit by Apostle Suleiman or his representatives to her parents?” He wondered.“In any case, how could such a relationship have existed when Apostle and the said lady have never met physically?“How could he have made a promise of a house and a lifestyle comparable to what she has in Canada when he has never been to her house or seen her physically as to have an idea of her living standards?” he asked.Suleiman’s aide, Mr. Phrank Shaibu contented that the Lagos lawyer must have been misled or excited by the prospects of getting a whopping N500 million.Mr. Shaibu wondered how Keyamo could have fallen for such a gimmick in the first place.He said: “If Keyamo was not misled or excited by the prospects of a jackpot of N500 million and or an opportunity to save his already dwindling career in law practice from total caput by latching on the popularity of Apostle Suleman vide this tendentiously devilish plot and skewed romantic fantasy, then we may as well demand an evaluation of his mental state along with his client who was obviously on the verge of delusion before she was arrested.“It’s either one of the options stated above or he is trying to engage in a proxy war on behalf of some unknown agents who had become irritated by Apostle’s stand on national issues.”He concluded by issuing a subtle warning: “If Keyamo and his Canada-returnee client think they can capitalize on the famed generosity of Apostle Suleman to extort N500 million through this plot, they sure have missed it as we shall have our day in court.”