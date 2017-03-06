Lagos Journalists Mourn Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo

Share This





















While praying to God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, he recalled that Adinoyi-Ojo as a seasoned journalist who was very active as a member of The Guardian chapel of Lagos NUJ some years back “also tried all his possible best to ensure that welfare of journalists and other workers was a priority while he held sway as Daily Times MD few years back”Adinoyi-Ojo who made his name as a versatile Aviation Correspondent for The Guardian Newspapers rose through the ranks and got to the pinnacle of his professional calling before venturing into politics where he also made his mark especially in his home state, Kogi State, where he tried twice in the past to be the governor of the state”Elumoye further said the death of the veteran journalist through motor accident shows the deplorable condition of the federal roads across the country and called on government to effect timely repairs of these highways “so as to reduce cases of accident and untimely death of people”.