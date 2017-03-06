JTF Intensifies Raid on Sponsors of Crude Oil Theft, Destroys 80 Illegal Refineries

Share This























By Amos Okioma, Yenagoa.

Worried by rampant oil theft in the Niger Delta, troops of joint operation Delta Safe have intensified raids operation against crude oil theft as 80 illegal refineries were destroyed across Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre made available to URHOBOTODAY.COM

According to him, in Bayelsa state, troops patrol around Obhoyohan and Ngiri Creeks of Nembe Local Government Area discovered and destroyed 7 illegal refineries that contained 150,000 litres of suspected crude oil and arrested 3 suspects in connection with the illegallities and are currently undergoing investigation.

While in Delta state, troops patrol around Sara Abileye Swamp in Warrior South Local Government Area discovered a network of 6 illegal refineries consisting of 4 storage tanks, 2 dug out pits filled with products suspected to be stolen Crude oil, just as additional patrol at the axis Ajoloso Creek in Elume community destroyed a camp housing 8 illegal refineries.

Similarly, troops destroyed 9 illegal refineries comprised of 4 ground pits and 3 metal tanks filled with products suspected to be stolen crude oil at Katu Camp 5 in Warri South West Local Government Area in addition to 7 illegal refineries earlier destroyed around Opunami Creeks. Also another patrol conducted around Udu, Ughelli South Local Government Area discovered 8 illegal refineries at Udu Trailer Park and destroyed 1200 drums laden with 140 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel.

In Rivers State, troops also destroyed 10 illegal refineries around Bolo in Bonny Local Government Area in addition to 25 other areas raided at Creek 6 and Ijokiri in the sand vicinity.

He used the medium to warn against oil theft and urged for the continued support to the Operation Delta Safe.

“All hands must be on deck to frustrate the activities of economic Saboteurs ” he said.