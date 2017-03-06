Red Star Commences Food Delivery Services In Nigeria

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Red Star Express Plc, on March 1st, 2017 commenced a food delivery service through its subsidiary, Red Star Support Services. Aptly known as the “Express Food Delivery Services”, the product has been designed to create a seamless process for people with time constraints and limited opportunity to order for breakfast, lunch or even dinner at the comfort of their offices or homes with guaranteed delivery within the shortest period.

At the click of a button, you can make orders for any food of your choice (from various eateries and Restaurants) without initial payment and then wait for just 10 minutes of ordering, you get your order right at your door step, then you can make payment once the food is delivered.

Already, some of the prominent eateries and fast food companies in Lagos are on board as they have the EFDS delivery men stationed around their delivery-request hubs on the Island and on the Mainland.

The EFDS, as a product, is divided into two forms; the Corporate account and Individual orders. The Corporate accounts include requests from fast food outlets, restaurants and hotels, while the individual orders include requests from private persons who simply call the EFDS office and make order from participating restaurants of their choice.