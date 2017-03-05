Mass Defection To PDP Expected In Ibori’s Welcome Mega Rally This Month

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The mega rally to formally welcome former Executive Governor of Delta State, H Chief James Onanefe Ibori which hold on March 11, 2017 at the permanent site of Western Delta University, Sapele- Benin Road, in Delta State is also expected to welcome Ibori’s supporters fraudulently converted to other political camps.

Delta Central PDP Political leader and a key member of Ibori Political Dynasty (IPD), Distinguished Senator Ighoyota Amori confirmed that the event is in continuation of several activities lined up to enable Chief Ibori to further relate directly with his teeming supporters and to welcome back members of the PDP who were fraudulently converted to other political camps while the ODIDIGBORIGBO was away from the shores of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that an enlarged meeting of members of Delta central political leaders, chieftains, political appointees and lawmakers took place yesterday at the palatial home of Senator Amori in Asaba to fine tune preparations for the Ibori welcome rally.

It is expected that the entire PDP Delta political structures including Delta Central and Urhobo Nation will role out dreams to prompt joyous jubilations once again for the safe return of our political leader while great political statements may be made by Chief James Ibori and other leaders expected to address the mammoth crowd next Saturday. Details of the programme shall be released in by the planning committee in the next couple of days.