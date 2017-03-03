Delta Govt Empowers 77 YAGEP Trainees With 154 Fish Ponds

Share This





















Related

By Barth NdegoAddressing the first sets of beneficiaries (YAGEPprenuers), at Ogbokodo Fish Cluster Farms in Okpe LGA, Prof. Eboh said from the analysis of the office the beneficiaries will hit millions of Naira if they take their jobs seriously.He said the Ogbokodo Fish Clusters farm contains 154 fish pounds two each to be given to a beneficiary, explaining that the government will supply them two thousand fingerlens from Shongai Delta Farm with a stipends of N15,000 monthly.“Count yourself lucky, this is the first cluster farm we are launching. Your role is to manage your pounds, the feeds will be provided for you. We will provide you with technical supports. The state government is giving N5,000 for your accommodation, N10,000 as stipends. You are also entitled to a N50,000 loan through the office of Delta State Micro Finance Agency.” Eboh said.While urging them to form Cooperatives within themselves, the Chief Jobs Creation Officer revealed that the first batch of beneficiaries are seventy seven in Ogbokodo Cluster Farm.He further said that Pen Foundation sponsored by Chevron Nigeria is partnering with the jobs creation office to provide technical supports to the beneficiaries, noting that the beneficiaries had under gone a three month training before being empowered and promised that government will continue to support them throughout the first circle.Meanwhile, a female beneficiaries, Okiti Bridget expressed appreciation to the state government. She promised to utilise the golden opportunity that the government has provided for to better her life. She however, pleaded with government to further support them on the areas of accommodation and security.