Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Embarks On Tax Awareness Campaign

By Barth NdegoHe revealed that Developed Nations in the world today never rely on their oil but their Internally Generated Revenue, noting that Okowa has put in place tremendous Infrastructural Development that has transformed the State to an enviable height since inception of his administration. He advised Deltans to reciprocate this good gesture by paying their taxes as at when due.While Calling on the Informal Sectors not to see tax payment as Punishment but as a Civic Obligation, he maintained that the Government can only serve citizens better when they pay their taxes regularly.He noted that tax payers money are judiciously use for the Development of the State/Providing basic amenities for her citizens” We must not relent in standing firm behind the Okowa led administration.”Also Speaking, the DBIR Board Secretary, Chief Barr Mike Edegware in a votes of thanks, thanked DBIR staffs, Directors as well as RATTAWU DBS, for adding colours to the tax awareness Campaign, noting that the Issue of tax collection is a collective responsibilities of all Individuals ” We must help the Government by paying our taxes regularly” he added.Highpoint of the Awareness Campaign was eating competition for both male and female, Presentation of gifts. In attendance were the DBIR Board Members, DbIR Director of Administration Mrs Abrakata, DBIR Director of Cooperate Development, Mr Hilary Dafiogor, DBIR Director of Other Revenue Mr Ojie, DBIR Director of Operations Rtn Itawansa and others.