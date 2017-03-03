Okowa Receives Committee’s Report on Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis, Sues for Peaceful Co-Existence

Share This





















By Barth NdegoAccording to him, “I have always said that in any dispute, there must be give and take for the best resolution to be achieved and I want to thank you (members of the committee) for the reports as presented, we will study them and take right decisions for a lasting solution to be proffered on the crisis.”“Government will not shy away from taking decisions that may not be palatable if the need arise,” the governor said, emphasising, “it is our duty to preach peace, we must be careful about the type of communities we leave for our children because, any father or mother who wants to leave a crisis-ridden community is not worthy to be one.”Okowa had on May 25, 2016 inaugurated the committee which had Professor Abednego Ekoko as Chairman, with its membership comprising, Mr. F.O. Osiawa, Surveyor General, Mr. J.N Ogabu, Asst. Surveyor-General, Barrister Ernest Edomwonyi, Legal Counsel/ Secretary, Chief Engr. Paulson Okobiebi and Elder Stephenson Lerhovwre (Aladja Community Representatives) and Hon. Denbofa Oweikpodor, Mr. Franklyn Igangan (Ogbe-Ijaw Community Representatives).Prof. Ekoko presented a majority report of the committee and Hon. Oweikpodor presented a minority report on their findings and recommendations to Governor Okowa at a brief ceremony which was witnessed by members of the state security council in Asaba.Okowa who commended the committee for a job well done, stated that the state executive council took a decision for the committee to be set up, assuring that the report would be studied and the best actions in the interest of the people would be taken.He used the occasion to urge both communities to maintain the existing peace, stating, “in the interim, both communities should stay clear of the disputed land as security agencies will remain in the disputed area.”While decrying the murder of some persons in the area as a result of the crisis, Okowa, disclosed that the murder cases would continue in the courts of law and assured that the law would take its course in granting bails to arrested community leaders.Prof. Ekoko on behalf of members of the committee thanked the Delta State government for deeming them fit to serve the state in that capacity, stating that the committee carried out a detailed assignment with the interests of the communities involved at heart while Hon. Oweikpodor in his minority report, disclosed that the minority report had to come up because of few grey areas they disagreed with the majority report, otherwise, the work was collectively done by members of the committee.