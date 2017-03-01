Delta Govt Seals Four Schools, Hospital In Warri Over Tax Default

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) on Wednesday sealed four schools and a medical outfit in Warri over alleged tax default.

The Director of Enforcement in DBIR, Mr Ogege Jewel, who led the team, told newsmen in Warri that the organisations were sealed for not filing their tax returns for 2015.

“The organisations were shut based on the court order to seal them for failure to file in their tax return at the end of the year, ” he said.

He said a journalist in the team was, however, assaulted during the operation.

“The law frowns seriously at obstruction of tax enforcement. We came here to seal the firm on conviction by a court for failure to turn in 2015 end of year tax returns.

“The company was served notice by the court. They know the implications and were about issuing a cheque to pay the cash penalty when a self identified lawyer to the company advised them not to do so.

“The only option left was to seal the company, but their large team of police guards, to the approval of management, drove us away, even assaulted one of the journalists with us. ”

The team leader said the revenue board would report the matter back to court before taking appropriate action against.

Jewel appealed to the taxpayers to remit their taxes promptly to enable the government to carry out developmental projects in the state.

(NAN)