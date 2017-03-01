Delta: Warri Residence Raise Alarm Over Influx of Lunatics

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Warri, Delta State has the raised the alarm over the influx of lunatics from other parts of Nigeria and Delta State into the oil city.

Urhobtoday.com gathered that new lunatics throng and join their old counterparts in the town without anyone knowing where they came from.

The development according to our source is alarming as lunatics come in one after the other.

He said the appearances of these mentally ill persons and the offensive odours oozing from them are unappealing.

“They’ve have turned some of the parks allegedly built with several millions of naira by former Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan’s Administration into their places of abode. Many of them even sleep along major roads while their abodes are never a site to behold. Many times, they constitute environmental hazards and nuisance to lives, property and health of Deltans. These lunatics attack and injure innocent citizens with dangerous weapons including bottles and other sharp objects. They also collect foods forcefully from petty traders around,” he disclosed.

The residents blamed Delta State Government’s lukewarm attitude towards the influx of lunatics into the city of Warri and its environs.

In reaction, Delta State Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs, Rev.(Mrs.) Omatsola Williams today disclosed that the action of the lunatics is disturbing, just as she lamented that the State Government has no psychiatric hospital to cater and administer treatment to lunatics in the state.

According to her,” I am sure you are aware we don’t have a psychiatric hospital in the State. We don’t have. There are only some NGOs helping out in that aspect.”

Williams also stated that apart from Jeddo community in Okpe Local Government Area, the city of Warri has no psychiatric hospital.

