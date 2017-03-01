PAN Hails Ban of Land Importation Of Vehicles as Reps Adopt Peugeot as Official Car

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The move by the Federal Government to seal the land borders and prevent the importation of cars is one that would lead to several gains in Nigerian economy, stimulate local assemblage and create jobs.

General Manager Strategy and Marketing, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Mr. Bawo Omagbese stressed this when Chairmen of two committees of the House of Representatives and their members visited his company in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He explained that beside ensuring job security and opening up of new opportunities, the move would also earn more revenue for the country.

He argued that the porous land borders make it easy for smugglers to bring in vehicles at lower costs and make the competition with genuine dealers frustrating.

Omagbese, while doing a presentation to the visitors, appealed to them to make laws that would support growth of local industries, which would in no little ways contribute to the growth of the economy.

He explained that the automobile industry is a catalyst for economic growth and development in every major country in the world, adding that it contributes in providing support to other subsidiary industries.

“Our growth drive includes promoting drive for increased local content, investing in people to improve productivity and running the most modern and well equipped training centre which focuses on technical, vocational and entrepreneurial training in Nigeria,”he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, HonourableÂ Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa said that they were there on a fact finding mission, aimed at seeking the best ways to serve Nigerians better.

He explained that the motion aimed at suspending the ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders was referred to his committee and the Committee on Customs and Excise.

Hon Kangiwa said they did not want to work based on hearsays that is why they were there to seek out better ways that would be beneficial to the country.

“You are major stakeholders in the motion that is why we are here to listen to you and hear things out for ourselves. Do not consider this visit as a waste of time or as witch hunting, but as a fact finding mission,” he said.

After the inspection of some of the facilities at PAN, Chairman House Committee on Customs and Excise, Honourable Rufai Ahmed Chanchangi said that they would always encourage patronage of local products, hence each of the 360 members of the House of Representatives would be using a PAN product as official vehicles.

On the closure of land borders, he said that for the fact that most Nigerians cannot afford to buy new vehicles for now, they would not go all out to support ban of fairly used vehicles.