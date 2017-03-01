Delta Police, Vigilante Vow To Tackle Cultists, Fulani Herdsmen Activities

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command and various vigilant groups in Ughelli North local government area, yesterday, at Ughelli ‘A’ Division, vowed to tackle the activities of cultists and Fulani herdsmen terrorizing communities’ state.

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim who made this vow during a summit organized by the Ughelli ‘A’ Divisional Police Station, said partnering with the vigilante in the area will bring the activities of cult related crime and Fulani herdsmen to minimal.

The Commissioner of Police who was represented by CSP Anietie Eyoh, Divisional Police Officer, ‘B’ Division, Warri, said the summit was timely, saying that it will enhance the operation of the police since the vigilante groups are fully on ground and know some of the hoodlums and cultists.

Eyoh who said there was much need to encourage community policing for effective crime prevention and ensuring that the vigilante group are well cared for by providing vehicular patrol to ease their operation instead of denying them when they are faced with difficulties.

Earlier, the Ughelli ‘A’ Divisional Police Officer, CSP Acha Jonathan said the essence of the summit is to bring on board security stakeholders in Ughelli North local government area to brainstorm on sensitive security challenges on activities of Fulani herdsmen and cultists in area.

Jonathan who said community policing all over the world is the engine room for proactive management of crimes at the community, adding that every police man working outside his locality cannot claim better knowledge of his work environment that the people and the local vigilante group .

He noted that joint vigilante teams will stand firm to block on due interference of community leaders in the management of crimes and criminality in their areas because of their children involvement, saying that the kingdom of God suffereth violence and violence taketh it by force.