Delta :Ozoro Polytechnic Sets To Produce Employers of Labour – Rector Oboreh

By Omamuzo Efidhere

LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Dr. J. S Oboreh has stated that the institution has evolved polices to ensure that henceforth graduates become employers of labour rather than job seekers.

Fielding questions from newsmen recently, Oboreh assured fresh and old students of management and staff 100 percent commitment to ensuring that they do not end up on the street after graduation as job seekers but rather as employers of labour.

According to him “it is gratifying to note that the academic status, eminence and distinction attained by our young citadel of learning have become a national phenomenon. I am therefore pleased to say that we have evolved deliberate policies to ensure that students will graduate from this polytechnic and become employers of labour rather than job seekers. The department of food technology is now producing bread of all types with their bakery facilities. Some of these students will be trained in bread production and shall become big time master bakers after graduation.

“Others will be taught how they can make so much money from the land through agriculture. The best 25 graduates of agriculture in 2016 were provided financial empowerment and starter packs by the state government to establish farms of their own. Accordingly another 25 best graduates shall be provided similar empowerment and starter packs from the state government before the end of 2017.

He concluded by saying that “certification programmes are also being put in place in the school of engineering so that our graduates would be recognized all over the world. Most of the building projects executed by this administration were designed and constructed with active participation of students and staff in the school of engineering and environmental studies. Some of them will be competent surveyors, builders and site supervisors who would not need to be looking for jobs after graduation.”