Delta Govt Shuts Down Ekiugbo Secondary School Over Students Rampage

LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH *URHOBOTODAY)-Ekiugbo Secondary School in Ughelli, Delta state, will remain shutdown following attacks on teachers by students of the school.

Permanent Secretary of the Post Primary Education Board in Ughelli, Williams Orutu, made the decision following the unbecoming action of students in the school.

Vanguard reports that the incident occurred on February 16, 2017 where eight students were apprehended by the Ekiugbo community vigilante and handed over to the police in Ughelli.

He said: “Following a distress call from the school’s principal on February 16, members of the board and I rushed to the school, only to see teachers running for safety.

“We saw students armed with battle axes and other dangerous weapons; they had destroyed the glass window of the school hall, pulled down a portion of the school’s fence and had cornered a team of armed vigilante group from the community brought in to calm the situation, threatening to attack them.

“We eventually calmed the situation and asked the students to resume the next day after telling them that we would redeploy the principal, who they accused of using the Ekuigbo community vigilante to punish them like criminals.

“Unfortunately for us, upon resumption the next day, the students resumed attacks on the teachers, including two male teachers.

“To restore order and protect the lives of the teachers, we have agreed to re-admit the students and the need for every student to pay a particular amount for the damages done on the school’s property.”