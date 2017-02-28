Daddy Showkey Pays Homage To James Ibori
LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ajegunle musician and galala crooners, Daddy Showkey has joined of old friends that had been trooping to the home of fomer Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori to pay him homage.
Since his return to Nigeria following his incarceration in the UK, Nigerians have been in line for hugs, autographs and selfies.
Daddy Showkey definitely made the cut, sharing a photo of himself and the ex-governor of Delta state.
He captioned the snap, “Me and Ibori no bi today.”