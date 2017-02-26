Two Kidnapped German Archaeologists Regain Freedom

Share This





















Related

“We are expecting an official statement from Force Headquarters , Abuja with details of their release.Officials at the police headquarters in Abuja also confirmed the release, saying investigations are ongoing to arrest the kidnappers.“Investigations are very much on, and we believe we will get them (the kidnappers),” a senior officer knowledgeable about the investigations said in Abuja.PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Germans were kidnapped on Wednesday in Jenjela village, Kagarko emirate of Kagargo Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Two local hunters who tried to prevent their kidnap were killed in the process.The kidnappers later demanded N60 million as ransom, while the police deployed special forces and aerial surveillance to secure their release.Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was later briefed by the Inspector General of Police on the kidnap.