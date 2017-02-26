Food Poisoning: Delta State Govt Warns Eateries against Substandard Products

Share This





















He was rushed from the eatery to a nearby hospital shortly after consuming some delicacy.The state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Delta State Committee on Consumer Protection, Chief (Barr.) Mrs. Mary Iyasere, stated this weekend when she led members of the committee to visit some Eateries in continuation of their advocacy visits in Asaba.Iyasere, who was represented by the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Felix Oseji, stated that it is in its bid to ensure that consumers are not short changed that the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, inaugurated the state consumer protection committee.The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry revealed that the committee is empowered by law to ensure that rights of consumers are protected and defaulters of the law made to face the wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to others who indulge in unwholesome activities.Barrister Iyasere advised the fast food operators to always keep their environment clean and ensure that they employ only those who are free of contagious diseases.The Eateries visited were Macdons, Thamosking, Ultimate Taste, Mr. Biggs, Sizzlers, Asaba Mall and Otress.The operators of the places visited, who spoke through representatives, promised that they will abide with what they have been told so as not to run fowl of the law.They said that they have met with most of the conditions reeled out by the committee members and promised to do all within their power to operate in accordance with the law.