Lagos NUJ Inaugurates EXCO of Federated Maritime Media Chapel

In a keenly contested election conducted by the state council chairman, Mr Deji Gbolahan Elumoye at the council secretariat in Ikeja, seven officers were elected to steer the affairs of the newest chapel in a landslide polling result.They are; George Umunnakwe, Chairman, Okey Iroegbu, Vice Chairman, Segun Agbolade, Secretary, Felix Kumuyi, Assistant Secretary, Anne Ejuka, Treasurer, Livinus Onwugbolu, Financial Secretary and Ambrose Okehi, internal Auditor.Mr. Deji while addressing the newly elected into FMMC after the inauguration, said Journalism in Nigeria needs serious branding which is our collective responsibility.He advised the new executives to live and operate within the ethics of the profession, guiding its tenets, principle of practise to further promote our integrity as empowered by existing constitutional laws.Mr. George Umunnakwe, the Chairman-elect in his acceptance speech assured all members of FMMC and stakeholders in the maritime industry of his open door policy, transparent commitment and purposeful leadership style.He however solicited for the support and cooperation of his members and NUJ council to ensure positive delivery for the chapel to succeed.