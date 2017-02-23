Social Media: Uduaghan Decries Activities Of Blackmailers, Urges FG To Set-Up Legal Frame Work

Share This





















Specifically, he lamented that blackmailing has become a “big profession” in Delta state, where all manner of people write unsubstantiated petitions against individuals and post such spurious document on the social media with intent to extort such persons.According to the former governor, “blackmailers” in the state were making so much money from their illicit trade.Uduaghan who said he has been a victim of blackmailers, however urged journalists not to tow the way of those carrying out the act using the social media which he said is not regulated.Particularly, he urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to nip in the bud the activities of blackmailers whom he said constitute security breach in the state.“People are beginning to buy houses, drive exotic cars from proceeds of blackmailing…If the state government continue to sit down and watch blackmailers have a field day, I don’t think it will augur well for the government.He warned that the activities of the blackmailers is capable of breaching the peace in the state, noting that as a man of peace he will not be part of anything that will breach security in the state.“Activities of blackmailers causes breach of security and I think government must do something to checkmate social media terrorism, the ex-governor added.While acknowledging the importance and power of the social media, however, Uduaghan cautioned mainstream journalists to be careful while lifting stories from the social media.He said that though the social media has a way of putting leaders on their toes, it is also capable of misleading the populace.The former governor who chaired the occasion therefore called on leaders to be careful what they say and do as the social media could make or mar their administration.Speaking on the whistle blowers policy of the federal government, Dr Uduaghan also urged the federal government to strengthen the policy so that disgruntled elements don’t catch on it to carry out blackmailing.He however lamented that most of the petitions by some of these whistle blowers were baseless as some of them are not backed by evidence.“Whistle blowing has become a good business, unfortunately most petition by whistle blowers have no basis. If you are writing a petition you must substantiate your facts with evidence, not the type written to blackmail people”.Uduaghan also commented on the allegations that his administration left a debt profile of N700billion for his successor to inherit as was widely reported saying the claims were not true.According to him, he had decided not to comment or correct that impression earlier because he thought that the present governor would deal with the issue.In his remarks, Commissioner of Information in the state, Patrick Ukah said the state government has zero tolerance for blackmail and would never encourage the menace.“We don’t encourage blackmail as a government because if you encourage them, they will turn around to blackmail you tomorrow.“The menace in the social media is being felt by everybody in the state because non professional are allowed to take over the media space”, Ukah added.Speaking, National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Waheed Odusile who was represented by NUJ Vice-president Zone F South-South, Mr. Edward Akpati-Ogude, said the national body of NUJ has intensified efforts in the fight against quackery in the journalism profession.He said that the fight was tailored to check cases of junk journalism and blackmail pointing out that the union was currently investigating some cases.