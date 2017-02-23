Amnesty: Aggrieved Ex- Niger Delta Militants Call For the Sack Of Gen Boroh

Share This





















Related

By Amos Okioma, YenagoaSpeaking with Journalists in Yenagoa, Gbedeke said when his boys dropped arms the next steps was documentation, but rather the military arrested and detained him, but noted that a court of competent jurisdiction acquitted him based on his innocence.The Ex-agitator posited that while in detention, Boroh called him severally with a view to meet with him, but as soon as he was acquitted by the court, frantic efforts made to reach the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator failed, even all calls to his mobile phone werediverted.Gbedeke submitted that the third phase was supported by the national assembly, but expressed shock that some groups that were not part of the third phase were the ones that were been paid from the amnesty office.He also pointed that one Major Ben (retd) was responsible for the failure to document himself and his team to benefit from the programme after disarmament.“The federal government must act in the interest of peace, they should replace the amnesty coordinator, Boroh and Major Ben (retd) and commence forensic investigation of ghost names deployed to perpetrate fraud, while investigation by the anti-graft agencies should commence”Gbedeke said.The Ex-agitator averred that the original documentation was for the federal government to provide a befitting flat and a car for the repentant agitators, but that is a far cry from what agitators were getting from the presidential amnesty office.He therefore called on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who has just concluded tour to resolve the issues in the Niger Delta region to wade into the issue and fashion modalities for them to become beneficiaries, while calling for the dismissal of coordinator,Boroh. Gbedeke submitted that since peace is a veritable ingredient to accelerate development, they have chosen to tow the path of peace, but if the amnesty office continues to deny them their due, they would not hesitate to fight back.To this end, he, however, issued a seven days ultimatum to the presidential amnesty office to do what is right in order to promote peace and forestall any breech or breakdown of law and order, as justice delayed is justice denied.