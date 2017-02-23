Delta To Tackle Menace Of Kidnappers, Sets Up Six Special Courts

Share This





















“A lot of kidnappers have been arrested and I have been informed that six special courts have been created by the Chief Judge to try kidnappers who have been arrested. Such was done to ensure a speedy trial because, we have a robust law to deal with issues that concern kidnapping and those who assists them.”Commencing on the menace of herdsmen, Governor Okowa said that it was a national challenge that requires national solution, noting that the police was doing a lot in checking criminal activities in the state.While assuring that his administration would continue to support the police and other security agencies in the state, Governor Okowa said “for effective check on criminal activities, it is important for the government to have good relationship with the police which we are doing.”He also used the occasion to state that his administration was on the verge of to proffering lasting solution to the Ogbe-Ijaw/Aladja communal crisis that has lasted for years.The AIG who was accompanied by top police officers in the zone, told the governor that he was on familiarization tour of the state.Abubakar who described as legendary, Governor Okowa’s reputation of assisting the police to carry out their functions, appealed for structures to be erected for the police at the buffer zone in the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijaw communities to secure the area.