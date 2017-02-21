Jonathan Backs Sheriff as PDP National Chairman, Says No Faction in Party

Share This





















While receiving Sheriff and members of his team at his Maitama, Abuja, residence on Monday, Jonathan who kept addressing Sheriff as “my chairman,” said there are no factions in the party.Speaking after a closed door meeting with Sheriff and his team, Jonathan said, “We are not factionalised. We are one. There are bound to be differences in politics. We cannot run away from that.“It is the way we resolve these differences is what makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will still meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.”Also speaking after the meeting, Sheriff said his mission was to unite the party and place it on sound footing to provide credible opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.Stating that he was still making consultations, Sheriff said there can be only one national chairman, adding that, “we are putting everything together to ensure that the party is united.”“We are not fighting and this is no time to join issues with people. We want everybody to come back to the party. Very soon I will get back to you when I finish my consultations. I won’t tell you anything before I finish consultations,” he added.