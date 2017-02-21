Delta: Amai Kingship Stool Crisis Soar as Umuekum Community Threatens Secession

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)- The last may not has been heard on the lingering crises of the kingship stool of Amai Kingdom, in Ukwuani LGA, Delta state, as the people of Umuekum, who according to a section of the Law recognising the monarchy system of Amai Kingdom, is threating secession due to interference from the other four communities and the state government.

In a communiqué signed by representatives of the community from a one day conference held on the 6 of February 2017, the people resolved that any attempt to impose any candidate, and neglect the decision of the people where they selected High Chief Andrew Ikogwe as the king designate about five years ago, will not hold.

The communiqué which was signed by the chairman of the 2017 conference, Mr. Dom Okpochine, Chief J. Ifeakanwa, the Onotu-Uku of Umuekum, and Chief Alfred Onyewonsa, the Odeniosa of Umuekum, stated among others that; Umuekum has suffered several unfairness in handling of its issues by the other four Amai quarters, stating that it is the turn of Umuekum to present candidate to be king of Amai kingdom.

The communiqué further stated that the Umuekum community will not accept any imposition of any candidate to the stool by any other quarter, as the community stands by the nomination they earlier made of High Chief Andrew Ikogwe, as her nominee and candidate.

It further stated that any attempt to impose any candidate to usurp the turn of Umuekum indicates deliberate effort to force her out from the Union of Traditionally Administrative Autonomous five quarters of Amai, and this will force her to evolve into an Autonomous community, if any declaration is made by any one on the kingship stool, as the case is already before a competent court of law.

In other to enforce its decision, the conference proclaimed High Chief Andrew Ikogwe, as the Okei of Umuekum, and the King designate of Amai Kingdom.

According to information gathered, the crises started five years ago, when after the election of who will take over from the Late King, Igwete Monday Ossai, High Chief Ikogwe won his closest rival, Chief Paul Ifeneziuche, but people refused the candidate of High Chief Ikogwe, without cogent reason on that same day of the election.

Our investigation revealed that the law of the Amai Kingship stool stated that in a situation of rejection, the eligible quarter must be given 14 days to represent another candidate.

This protest of secession is coming when the government’s white paper to settle the kingship issue is yet to be released.

In other to get the side of the committee on the lingering issue, a telephone call and sms to the Executive Chairman of the Ukwuani LGA, Barrister Benedicta Osakuni-Izuegbu, was not acknowledged as at the time of going to the press. She is the Secretary of the Peace Committee setup by the state government.