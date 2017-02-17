Agbon Coronation Anniversary: UPU United Kingdom President, Ganiga Felicitates With HRM Ukori 1
LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) United Kingdom Chapter , Olorogun Barr. Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga and his wife, Olorogun (Mrs.) Helen Linda Ganiga, Orhie-Oghene of Agbon Kingdom felicitate with HRM Ogurimerime, Ukori 1 (JP),the Ovie of Agbon kingdom and entire people of Agbon Kingdom on the occasion of the 4th Coronation Anniversary and Agbon Day Celebrations.
Expressing his gratitude in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com, Ganiga who spoke on behalf of his wife and family said, “ You have no doubt made some giant strides in the last four years in
projects development, overall growth and remarkable progress in the running of the traditional affairs of the Kingdom. We pray God to give you more wisdom and good health to continue with the good work.
“May God continue to usher in peace for peaceful co-existence and more
development during your reign. Long may you reign.
“Ogurimerime! Ogurimerime!! Ogurimerime!!!
WO SU TOR.”