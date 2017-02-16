Naira In Coma, Crashes To N510 To 1 Dollar

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The free fall of Naira at the foreign exchange market entered another fresh climax in the afternoon of Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Business Post reports that the local currency moved from N507 per Dollar it opened this morning to N510 in the afternoon.

Last week, the Naira first hit the N500 mark from N498 to the Dollar, before finishing the week at N503 per Dollar.

Also as at the time of writing this report, the British Pound Sterling is being exchanged at N625 from N620 it opened on Wednesday morning, while the Euro is traded at N535 in contrast to N532 it opened.