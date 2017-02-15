Delta: Suspect Shots Police Officer To Death in Burutu

Share This





















Related

The suspect who was said to have pretended as someone who wanted to dress up to follow the policeman to the station, went into his apartment, and for reason yet to be fathom drew his rifle from where he kept it, came out and shot the policeman in close range.He died instantly before help could come his way while the killer barbershop operator immediately fled the scene.Burutu community Public Relations Officer, Napoleon, Kanerekedi confirmed the incident, saying, while his colleague fled the scene of the incident, Akintunde was confirmed dead after he was rushed in a motorcycle to the Burutu General Hospital for medical attention.”In the same vein, the Burutu clan chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Binebai Princewill, who condemned the incident, said: “The parents of the suspect who is from Kiagbodo community are both being detained at the Burutu police station, youths from the town have been mobilized on a manhunt in collaboration with security agents in ensuring that the suspect is apprehended and made to face the law.When contacted, State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incident saying; “Yes, we just got report of the incident and we are investigating what actually happened with plans to bring the suspect to book.