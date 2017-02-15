Warri Armed Robbers Dispossess Popular Comedian, Okon Lagos of His Valuables

Share This





















Below is a message from his wife:“So pathetic that the more we pray for a better Nigeria, the more things become sour. Few minutes ago, I saw a strange number caling and the voice I heard was my hubby’s voice.“I was surprise to see him use a strange number. I quote him, “ Baby pray for me,ive just been robbed. By robbery men in Warri and all my gadgets and money have been taken away from me. Threatening to kill me also, I am stranded and the event I suppose to attend here, I can’t make it anymore, no contact to communicate with anyone for direction except yours.”“For the first time I am feeling this way, how on earth can someone do this to another man, even to the one that God has given to this country and the world as a gift of antismile to clear away people’s sadness.“I pray only to God to touch their minds and as they have said they will return the phones and other items taken, but only and if money will be paid to them without informing the police, which is not a problem.“I pray for my husband’s safety and that of my family, may God continue to keep and preserve my household, also pray for the safety of all my husband’s colleagues.”